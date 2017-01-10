‘France ready to cooperate in sectors of urban development and smart cities’

LAHORE: French Ambassador to Pakistan Mrs Martine Dorance called on Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday. Matters of mutual interest and promotion of cooperation in different sectors were discussed in the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said there were strong friendly relations between Pakistan and France; however, there was a need to promote trade and economic relations between the two countries.

He said that France had special expertise in generation of energy from alternative resources, water and sanitation and agro-based industry and some French companies were already working in Punjab.

He said there was a highly conducive atmosphere for investment in the province and French investors could benefit from vast investment opportunities in Punjab. The chief minister said that maximum facilities would be provided to the French investors.

He said that exchange of trade delegations could help to promote economic ties between the two countries. French Ambassador Mrs Martine Dorance said that investors of prominent French companies wanted to invest in Punjab and a delegation of French investors would soon visit the province.

She said that Punjab was making rapid progress under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif.She said that French government was cooperating with the Punjab government in social sectors and this cooperation would increase in future. She said that France was ready to cooperate in the sectors of urban development and smart cities.

The French ambassador also extended an invitation to Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif to visit France, which he accepted. Provincial Minister for Communication & Works Tanvir Aslam Malik, Chairman Planning & Development, secretaries of Industries, Energy, housing and Minerals departments, Chief Executive Officers Punjab Investment Board and the authorities concerned were present on the occasion.

