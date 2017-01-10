Since the Sindh government decided to introduce English as a second language from class one in all urban and rural areas of the province, a discussion on whether such a decision will help improve the standard of education in state-run schools has started. The effectiveness and implementation of the step are complementary as the former depends largely on the latter. This particular issue has been raised by many educationists over the years, particularly in the previously colonised nations. For some, this language is a legacy of imperial rule and must be erased along with all remnants of the colonial era. However, all rhetoric aside, in academic circles, the impact and utility of English has been important. If students learn it in the formative years of their education, their perception and worldview is shaped by it. Sociologists consider English as a medium of the privileged.

The basis of societal differences are put at primary level schooling as only people with adequate resources can enrol their children in English medium schools. Introducing English can rectify one of the many failures of public schools in the country. This programme should be initiated in a few schools on an experimental basis and, based on its success, applied throughout.

Muhammad Waseem

Karachi

0



0







A medium of the privileged? was posted in Newspost of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177991-A-medium-of-the-privileged/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "A medium of the privileged?" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177991-A-medium-of-the-privileged.