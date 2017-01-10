Some cook food using firewood, others rely on readymade food from market

PESHAWAR: Most parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the provincial capital, have been facing a severe gas shortage during the past several weeks, forcing the residents to either bring cooked food from the market or use firewood in houses.

People face gas shortage during the winter season but this time the situation has turned serious as gas disappeared in almost all parts of the province, particularly in Peshawar, when winter began.

The residents of surrounding areas of Peshawar had always complained of gas shortage in the winter but this time people living in Peshawar cantonment area, University Town, Hayatabad, Nauthia, Gulberg, Swati Pattak, Dilazak Road and others have been facing severe gas shortage.

Some residents complained they had not been able to cook food at homes for the past one month and had to bring cooked food from the market.Others said they had to buy costly gas cylinders from the market for cooking.

“Isn’t it a shame for us that we are living in Peshawar cantonment but aren’t able to get gas for two months. I had to pay Rs2,500 after two weeks for 12 kilograms gas cylinder. I don’t understand why the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government is silent over this major issue,” said Mohabat Khan, 48, a resident of cantonment.

He said he was tired of seeking attention of the gas authorities and now started buying costly gas cylinder so they could prepare two times meals in home.The resident complained that prices of liquefied gas have also been increased several after the gas dealers realised that there was no gas for domestic use in the city.

For some of the residents, it’s the first time they started using firewood for cooking at homes. “It seems we aren’t the citizens of this country as nobody is there to listen to our complaints,” questioned Rab Nawaz Khan, a lawyer.

?He said he had been living in Peshawar cantonment for the past 30 years but he and his neighbours never suffered gas shortage that they are facing this year.

The resident suggested that gas supply to the CNG stations should be stopped when there is no gas for domestic use. The residents of Army Officers Colony in Peshawar cantonment aired the similar complaints.

According to the residents, they receive gas only after 12mid night when majority of the residents are asleep. A resident Irfan Khan said people had been facing the gas shortage problem for the last two months. He said some were using electric heaters for cooking food at homes and others using gas cylinders.

