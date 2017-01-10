Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Monday declared final results of PTC Programme for the Semester Spring 2016 and placed at the University’s Website.

Intimation cards have been sent to all the concerned students at their postal address said a news release issued here.

Result of B.Ed programmes will be announced within a week while results of Matriculation FA and BA programs would also be announced by the end of this month.

Rests of ATTC and CT Programmes have already been declared.

The Controller of Examinations said the process of results declaration and issuance of certificate degree to the students had been expedited as per instructions of Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui.

AIOU has recently introduced an online tracking system for facilitation of students to check status of their degrees and certificates.

The status of the applications submitted by students for provisional result cards and degrees could now be checked through the newly installed website (dts.aiou.edu.pk).

The applications received from the students are immediately acknowledged through the text message and email given by the students.

The new IT based mechanism was developed in order to minimize the coordination and communication gap among the applicants and examination department.

In the past the objections raised by department on the students applications were only communicated through post but there was no online tracking of those objections.

According to the official the new system is time and cost effective expediting

the whole process of issuing PCs and degrees to the students.

The AIOU has recently introduced a number of initiatives to bring about qualitative improvement in the entire admission examination and delivery system under the policy guideline given by the Vice Chancellor.

