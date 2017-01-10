Islamabad

The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) says it is committed to bringing dignity, empowerment and meaning to life of its beneficiaries.

"Adoption of best international practices, technologically innovative solutions and zero tolerance for corruption make it a model social safety net," BISP Chairperson and MNA Marvi Memon said during visit to various payment points and beneficiary households in South Punjab areas including Bhakar, Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh.

The purpose of the visits was to inspect the timely release of full payments to beneficiaries by the banks and interact with the beneficiaries and gain firsthand knowledge about their satisfaction level with the service delivery and customer care of BISP. BISP has recently released its quarterly payments worth Rs.25 billion in last week of December.

The payments in Bhakar, Kot Adu and Muzaffargarh are made through Debit Cards therefore the Chairperson visited different ATMs and point of sale (POS). The Chairperson inspected the disbursement of the stipend and interacted with beneficiaries for their feedback. She told them to contact BISP Hotline 080026477 in case of any difficulty.

While speaking to media, the Chairperson said that elections would take place in 2018 as mid-term elections are out of question. The government is working with dedication under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. PTI after repetitive failures is using Panama case as their last resort to disturb the current wave of development in the country. PML(N) will emerge victorious as courts decide on evidence not mere allegations. She suggested PTI to deliver in KP as elections are contested on performance not hollow claims.

The Chairperson reiterated that BISP is shifting its payment mechanism to Biometric Verification System (BVS) for payments. This will further ease payment mechanism and eliminate middleman culture. At present, 83.9%of beneficiaries are drawing their stipends through debit cards, 13% through biometric mechanism and 3% are receiving funds through Pakistan Post.

During her visits to beneficiary households in Basti Doree Wali of Kot Addu and Muzaffargarh, the Minister stated that she is representing the Federal Government, which is committed to the welfare of the poor in the country.

In Kot Addu, Chairperson BISP also visited the house of MNA Malik Sultan Hanjra and Minister for Jail Punjab Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra. She condoled the death of Malik Ajmal Yar Hanjra, brother of Malik Sultan Hanjra and father of Malik Ahmed Yar Hanjra.

0



0







Marvi says BISP bringing dignity to life of beneficiaries was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 10, 2017 and was last updated on January 10, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177964-Marvi-says-BISP-bringing-dignity-to-life-of-beneficiaries/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Marvi says BISP bringing dignity to life of beneficiaries" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177964-Marvi-says-BISP-bringing-dignity-to-life-of-beneficiaries.