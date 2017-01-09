MUMBAI: Mumbai Police have announced launching an investigation into the death of veteran Bollywood actor Om Puri. Initially, police had categorised the case as an ‘accidental death’, according to foreign media.

In October last year, Puri got entangled in a controversy for his comment on the killing of 19 Indian soldiers in the September Uri attacks, as he stated that Pakistani artists are not terrorists. Puri faced intense criticism for what he said, causing many Indians to label him "insensitive”, and leading to an FIR being filed against him.

However, a mystery seems evolving over Om Puri’s death, mainly because of differences in statements and signs of injury on his head.

According to the police, the doubts arose after the post-mortem report showed signs of clear head injury. “Furthermore the neighbours and servants of Om Puri gave different statements regarding location of actor’s body,” said police.

The neighbours told the police that he was found dead in kitchen adjacent to bedroom while his servants said Om Puri was found dead in his bedroom.

“We have registered the report of accidental death and if any family member of actor’s submitted any application regarding investigation, then a proper FIR will be registered,” according to the police.

Police have also investigated director Khalid Qidwai, who was a close friend of Puri.

It may also be noted that Om Puri came under sheer criticism after he supported Pakistani actors against their ban in Bollywood after Uri attack.

“I don’t know from where this wind of hatred has started to blow because whenever I go to Pakistan, I only find love, respect and hospitality,” Puri said in one of his interviews.

Om Puri was a regular participant in movie and literary festivals in Pakistan. He also acted in Pakistani movie ‘Actor in Law’.

Om Puri was intoxicated and wanted to meet son before death, investigation revealed.

The Oshiwara Police, which are handling the investigation, spoke to the actor's driver and producer Khalid Qidwai, who were the last to see the deceased icon.

Om Puri's body was discovered with an injury on his head and it is suspected that he might have fell. The initial cause for Om Puri's death was said to be a heart attack but according to the preliminary post-mortem report, Om did not die of 'natural causes'.

Om Puri's close friend and film producer Khalid Qidwai told police that the actor had consumed alcohol the night before his death.

"Puri sir had consumed alcohol. He also wanted to meet his son Ishaan but it didn't happen. He was emotional during the evening but I don’t think there is anything suspicious about his death," said Qidwai.

The police also interrogated Om Puri's wife Nandita Puri but she reportedly did not reveal anything that would need further investigation.

