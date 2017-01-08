Climate pledges

Global warming is increasing rapidly and the whole world is responsible for it. It poses a great threat to the earth’s environment – wild life and humans’ life are in a danger. The effects of global warming are now getting visible. Extreme weather conditions are rampant across the world. Several countries are now adopting safety measures to slow down global warming.

The UK is looking forward to decarbonise the power sector. This will help the country to cut carbon emission. In order to reduce emissions, countries like China and the US are manufacturing electric cars. Projects like ‘zero energy homes’ and ‘low carbon building’ are being carried out across the world. All these steps are commendable. If these measures are adopted by all countries, in the next 10 years the 1.5 degree C global warming limit can be achieved.

Abdul Majid Maqsood

Islamabad

