Islamabad

Benazir Income Support Programme would complete desk based data in four districts under the resurvey for registration of beneficiaries till end of this month (January).

BISP has covered average 92 per cent of the intended population under the Desk Approach in four districts in accordance with the international standard of 60 per cent of the population coming for registration on desk an official of BISP told this agency.

In order to handle the genuine complaints for 2010 Balochistan survey, the resurvey has over achieved in Naseerabad by 143 per cent.

He urged the public to register themselves so that registration for National Socio Economic Registry (NSER) update maybe maximized.

He further informed that as a feedback mechanism BISP intends to test the viability of this approach by seeking feedback from all the stakeholders including the respondents as well as the elected representatives.

Therefore feedback can be provided through BISP toll free number 0800 26477. The minister also highlighted that in the second phase BISP is conducting a door-to-door survey in the 12 districts which is scheduled to start by the end of this month.

These districts include Jacobabad Thatha, Mohmand Agency, Gilgit, Mirpur, Layyah, Chakwal, Faisalabad, Kech, Qila Saifullah, Lakki Marwat and Charsadda.

0



0







BISP to complete survey of four districts by end of January was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 08, 2017 and was last updated on January 08, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177548-BISP-to-complete-survey-of-four-districts-by-end-of-January/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "BISP to complete survey of four districts by end of January" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177548-BISP-to-complete-survey-of-four-districts-by-end-of-January.