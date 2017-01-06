Build hospitals

State-owned hospitals in the federal capital are in a bad shape. Hospitals are overcrowded and understaffed. The overworked staff behaves in a rude manner with patients. Unhygienic equipment is being used and can cause infections to the already ill patients. Hospitals do not have enough beds to accommodate a large number of patients. Laboratories are not equipped with the latest machinery.

The existing infrastructure of these hospitals is not up to the mark. The government should increase the healthcare budget that can be spent in development of state-owned hospitals.

Khadija Shaheen

Rawalpindi

