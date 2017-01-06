Muslims in Pakistan have been divided into different sects. This has led to sectarian violence. Clerics are often found showing hatred against other sects in religious gatherings. This has sown seeds of hatred in society and endangered the unity of the people.

Having differences in opinion is nothing bad, but our clerics consider it a great sin and use them as a premise to declare other schools of thought going astray. This is not a way to preach a religion’s teachings.

Naveed Tahir Paracha

Lahore

