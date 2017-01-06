Islamabad

Minister of State for Federal Education and Professional Training Muhammad Balighur Rehman on Thursday said he was hopeful that all government schools in the federal capital would be revamped by the end of next year.

“The conditions of public schools in federal areas are gradually getting better as the Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) is making all efforts for it. I hope by the end of 2018, all public schools in federal capital will be revamped,” he told President of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce

and Industry (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik, Skill Development Council Islamabad chairman Akram Farid and ICCI members during a meeting here.

The minister welcomed visitors and said his ministry always tried to work in collaboration with the chambers of commerce.

The ICCI chairman appreciated the developments in technical and vocational training sector and said the first skill development competition recently organised by the NAVTTC was one of its kinds.

He said such competitions were very useful for the industry and that the ICCI hired a couple of students from there.

“We want to adopt public schools working under the education ministry,” he said.

Mr Khalid Iqbal highlighted certain issues of education as well as drug addiction and missing facilities in government schools.

One of the visitors requested the minister to provide them with technical people to work in UAE and Qatar.

The minister welcomed the suggestions by the ICCI members and said it would be great if they would adopt schools working under the BECS and NCHD.

He said strict action had been taken by the government against drug addiction and that the ministry was fully committed to resolving the issue as soon as possible.

The meeting was attended by education secretary Haseeb Athar and joint education adviser Rafiq Tahir.

