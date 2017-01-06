Islamabad

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Managing Director Ch. Abdul Ghafoor Khan has said that Pakistani youth must be motivated to visit touristic areas of Pakistan and also engaged in tourism promotional activities.

He stated this during a meeting with representatives of private schools on Thursday at PTDC head office. He said that students of schools/colleges may be engaged in various outdoor learning experience which would not only provide tourism awareness but also an opportunity to enjoy fun and recreation, undergo competition and learn basic life skills like confidence, problems solving, communication and creativity.

“We have planned to run double decker tourist buses for city tours at major cities in Pakistan through joint venture. In first phase, busses will be operated in Islamabad and Rawalpindi and later other cities will be considered. Similarly, steam train safari from Peshawar to Landi Kotal will also be restarted. Approximately 30,000 private schools are working in Pakistan where around 10 million children study. Around 3 million children are not going to school due to financial problems. We have requested Pemra to produce a comprehensive documentary film for Pakistan with tourism perspective. Efforts are underway to launch an exclusive 24-hour Pakistan Travel and Tourism Channel.

He added that to engage youth of Pakistan, PTDC has launched Pakistan Tourism Friends Club members of which may avail exclusive discounts on PTDC facilities and transport. We are also going to sign MoUs with the Punjab University requesting them to introduce Faculty of Tourism and Hospitality to teach the subject of Tourism in B.S. Degree Programme. We have also request the Prime Minister of Pakistan to introduce the subject of Tourism in the curriculum/syllabus meant for schools, colleges and universities.

Managing director said that PTDC will continue its efforts to promote tourism and adventure sports in the country especially amongst the students. PTDC is obtaining suggestion/feedback from tourists/visitors for betterment of services. As the national tourism organization, our efforts to promote and develop tourism, especially in mountain areas of Pakistan are not hidden truth.

