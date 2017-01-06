Rawalpindi

A large number of Pakistan People’s Party workers from Rawalpindi Cantonment observed 89th birth anniversary of the founder of PPP Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Shaheed with zeal and enthusiasm.

Workers cut cakes to mark the birth anniversary of their leader in 8 different places with Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan, Ex-Deputy Secretary Public Relations, PPP Punjab, who was invited by the organisers as chief guest at all the 8 places. The first ceremony of cutting cake was held in People’s Colony Rawalpindi Cantonment where a large number of ‘Jialas’ including Khalid Jiala, Khurshid Baji, Malik Iqbal, Zareen, Asad Choudhary, Malik Sajid Mehmood, Kashif Mughal, Malik Bostan, Asad Haidery, Malik Naseer, Raja Tariq Abbas, Gulnaz Badshah,Sadiq Khan and Malik Mustafa attended the function.

While addressing to the workers, Haji Mohammad Gulzar Awan said Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was one of the rare political leaders who had natural instinct and broad vision to read the political situation vigilantly.” Bhutto’s shrewdness and farsightedness led Pakistan towards the successful Nuclear Programme. The pursuit of Nuclear Technology created hype in the political world especially in sub-continental region”, he added.

He said ZA Bhutto laid down his life to make the defence of Pakistan impregnable and all the major designs for Pakistan’s Nuclear Programme were made by Bhutto, which gave invincibility to Pakistan’s defence.

He said Bhutto was the most towering political personality of our history who demonstrated immense courage in taking initiatives, during his regime, to strike at the roots of a hackneyed system that was based on exploitation of the people by handful elites. “It was Z.A. Bhutto who overhauled the system through drastic changes and wanted to make Pakistan a progressive and set socio-economic justice and an egalitarian society’, he mentioned. He further said Pakistan People’s Party was a major political movement in our history which continued to sustain itself despite conspiracies and repression practiced by dictatorial regimes. He said even today, shaheed Bhutto and his revolutionary programme are the major reference of commitment to pro-people ideals.

The other speakers paid glowing tributes to ZA Bhutto and said their great leader was one of the most charismatic and renowned politicians in the history of Pakistan. They pledged to continue Bhutto’s struggle to pull the country out of multiple problems that halted the way of progress of peoples of Pakistan.

0



0







Birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto celebrated was posted in Islamabad of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177072-Birth-anniversary-of-ZA-Bhutto-celebrated/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Birth anniversary of ZA Bhutto celebrated" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177072-Birth-anniversary-of-ZA-Bhutto-celebrated.