LAHORE

To raise awareness among the students to keep their environment clean and waste free, Albayrak Waste Management arranged a speech and art competition in City District Government Boys High School, Faizbagh on Thursday.

Students took part in the speech competition “Har Jagah Hum Samjhain Apna Ghar”.

They highlighted the importance of cleanliness with their drawings on chart papers in the art competition.

The school administration lauded the efforts of Albayrak and said that these kinds of activities enhance the knowledge of the students.

promotion: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) has approved the promotion framework for its employees across Punjab.

Addressing a meeting held to review the progress of promotion policy of Tevta employees, Tevta Chairperson Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said through implementation of the policy, more than 4,000 employees would be facilitated.

Irfan Qaiser said the employees from all streams of Tevta would be promoted according to the framework approved by the Tevta Board.

For this purpose, Tevta is working expeditiously for outlining the seniority of each stream, he said and added that implementation of the policy would be a step forward towards human resource development and would boost the performance of the Tevta in near future.

He said it was top priority of the chief minister to provide maximum benefits to the employees working in the province.

0



0







Awareness campaign was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on January 06, 2017 and was last updated on January 06, 2017. This news story is related to Print/177057-Awareness-campaign/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Awareness campaign" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/177057-Awareness-campaign.