January 05, 2017 Islamabad
The National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine has planned to select house job trainees for the academic/training year 2016-17. According to a relevant official, the doctors, who passed the MBBS course in 2015-16 and are registered with the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, will be offered paid house job. He said three house jobs would be given in orthopaedic speciality, three in paediatric surgery, two in ear-nose-and-throat and one in ophthalmology. The official said the trainees would be selected after interview.