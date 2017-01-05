Islamabad

With rain falling in Islamabad and Rawalpindi on the second consecutive day, the Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast more precipitation in the days ahead.

It was a good rainfall, which gave local residents relief from a long dry and foggy weather. Accompanied by thunderstorm, the rain began early in the day and lasted until around 11 a.m. sporadically.

The PMD said the overall precipitation recorded in Islamabad and Rawalpindi was 21 millimetres and 15 millimetres respectively. Attributing the wet spell to the presence of a westerly wave in upper parts of the country, the weathermen said there was a high likelihood of the rains falling until Saturday (January 7).

According to them, more rains accompanied by thunderstorm with snowfall on the hills will occur at isolated places of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab’s Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha and Lahore divisions, Balochistan’s Quetta and Zhob divisions, Fata, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the next 48 hours.

The weathermen said cold and dry weather would persist elsewhere in the country during the period, while foggy conditions were likely to stay put in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.

With the rainfall and the ensuing overcast skies keeping the weather chilly all through the day, the people turned to parks and recreational spots in large numbers covering themselves by woolies.

Restaurants and cafés attracted large crowds, while the sellers of ‘samosa’, ‘pakora’ and ‘jaleebi’ reported high sales. Doctors declared rainfall good against health problems caused by the prolonged long dry spell and said the precipitation provided the long-awaited relief from the dry, foggy weather to the relief of the people suffering from throat and chest infections, flu and fever.

