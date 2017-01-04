Islamabad

International Islamic University (IIU) Islamabad in collaboration with National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) organised a two-day seminar on road safety at its male campus here on Tuesday.

Participants were briefed about the road safety measures, while documentaries and presentations followed by interactive sessions were part of the seminar in which IIU transport officials took keen interest, says a press release issued here.

Concluding ceremony of the event was addressed by SSP National Highways and Motorway Police Shehryar Sikandar who urged the drivers of the university to ensure application of guidelines learnt in various session of the seminar.

He said NH&MP since 1997 working on awareness for the road safety and traffic regulations and it has set a new trend of public awareness which worked with positive results. He opined that universities could play a pivotal role in awareness campaign on road safety and traffic rules.

Dr. Muhamamd Bahsir Khan, Vice President, Academics IIU said disciplined nations achieve destination of success within minimum time. He said that observation of law is a key towards success. He vowed that IIUI would be found on top in campaign for road safety and the university will keep holding such activates with bilateral cooperation.

Khalid Mehmod Raja, Director General, IIU said university’s top priority is to update its transport unit officials with the traffic laws as they have an important responsibility of transportation of students and employees on their shoulders. He also hailed NH&MP for its role in road safety measures.

