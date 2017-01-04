Islamabad

Prominent scholars and literary personalities from across the country and abroad will participate in the 4th International Conference on Language Literature and Society to be commenced at Convention Center tomorrow( January 5).

The four-day conference will be arranged by Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) with support of National History and Literary Heritage Division Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division Irfan Siddiqui said on Tuesday.

A number of dignitaries scholars experts researchers foreign observers and writers have been invited to participate in the conference. The conference is being organized with an objective to highlight soft image of the country through dialogue and exchange of views and provide a platform to the writer s community within country and abroad to share valuable knowledge.

This conference having maximum participation of scholars from different countries would help promote peace and harmony among the society at large. Scholars writers and foreign observers from Turkey, Lebanon, Spain, Maldives, China, Singapore, Iran, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Oman, Germany and other countries will participate in the conference.

Over 300 speakers in the conference will present their articles in the conference and deliberate upon the relationship between language literature and society exploring the impact of language and literature on society.

The conference will feature a number of activities through its different sessions including academic and literary sessions, Mushaira, plays and folk and cultural show. Talking to APP Irfan Siddiqui said this conference will prove as a milestone in the history of Pakistani languages and literature and the research work in Humanities and Social Sciences and its impact will be obvious in the future.

The concluding session of this conference is scheduled to be held at National Library of Pakistan on January 8. The Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage visited the venue and reviewed arrangements of the conference.

