HELD SRINAGAR: India is exploring the possibility of opening seven new cross-LoC (also Working Boundary) routes, notwithstanding the tensions with Pakistan, four of which are likely to be opened mainly to the divided families during 2017, reported the Indian media. “The state government is discussing with the Union Home Ministry the opening of four new routes this year which include Jammu-Sialkot, Chhamb Jourian–Mirpur, Gurez-Astoor-Gilgit and Jhanger (Nowshera)-Mirpur,” Governor NN Vohra said during his speech to the joint sitting of the held Kashmir legislature.

He added that opening of three other routes – Kargil-Skardu, Turtuk-Khapulu, and Titwal-Chilhan (across the Neelum Valley) were also being explored. The governor also said that despite the recent disturbances on the borders, cross-LoC trade had continued unabated and up to end of March 2016, at an aggregate, recorded import worth about Rs4,000 crore of Pakistani currency and export worth about Rs2,600 crore of Indian currency. “A list of 21 more tradable items has been submitted to the Government of India for taking up this matter with the Government of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the confidence building measures of opening additional trade routes was being pursued.

