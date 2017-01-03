Islamabad

The Department of English International Islamic University (IIU) on Monday organised a symposium titled ‘Relevance of Shakespeare in the contemporary world’, at its Faisal Majid campus.

The event was held to mark 400th death anniversary of William Shakespeare, one of the most celebrated poets and playwrights of Elizabethan era. In the symposium panel discussion incorporating various aspects of contemporary criticism with reference to Shakespeare’s texts and contexts was of much interest for the participants.

The panel including Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Chairman Department of English IIU; Dr. Saeed ur Rehman and Dr. Jalil Akhtar, discussed Shakespearean texts in the light of poststructuralist and postcolonial perspectives.

