Islamabad

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will establish facilitation desks at entry and exit points of Islamabad to facilitate the visitors.

CDA Member Administration Yasir Pirzada said that civic body was taking measures to facilitate visitors coming from other cities. He said that all entry and exit points of the capital would be decorated with flowers and beautiful landscapes.

He said cultural and literary activities would be initiated in Islamabad, adding that recreational places would also be upgraded according to international standards. Pirzada said that CDA will installed free of cost Wifi for the visitors at various recreational places of the city. He said authority was introducing work-load management system and all appointments and transfers would be made on merit.

