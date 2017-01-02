Print Story
Pakistanis cannot enter Afghanistan sans visas
January 02, 2017
LANDIKOTAL: The authorities at the Torkham border are not allowing Pakistanis to enter Afghanistan without having a passport and visa, an official said on Sunday.
Political Tehsildar in Torkham Shamsul Islam said they had started implementing the new border management policy from January 1.
He said they thoroughly checked the documents of travellers and allowed only those Pakistan nationals to cross the border who met the conditions set by the government.
The official said fewer people entered or came from Afghanistan.
He said that some residents of Landikotal were allowed to cross the Torkham border on production of the "rahdari" (permit).