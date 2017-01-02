LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the incident of terrorism in Istanbul, Turkey.

He has expressed deep grief over loss of human lives in the incident and prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

According to a handout, the chief minister expressed complete solidarity with Turk leadership and people and strongly condemned the incident of terrorism. Shahbaz Sharif said he is grieved over loss of precious human lives; people of Pakistan especially Punjab are with their Turk brethren in this hour of distress and equally share the grief of the bereaved families. All our sympathies are with the bereaved families, he added.

He said Turkey and Pakistan are facing the menace of terrorism and undoubtedly, terrorism is an international challenge which will have to be coped with joint efforts and take steps in a coordinated manner for eliminating this scourge.

