PESHAWAR: Two terrorists were held and explosives recovered in the limits of Faqirabad Police Station on Sunday. The DSP Faqirabad told reporters that a search operation was carried out in Qazi Killay along with the army in the early hours of Sunday. Two terrorists Hassan Ali of Bajaur and Ajmal, an Afghan national, were arrested.

