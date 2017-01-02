MANSEHRA: A grand jirga settled an enmity between two families.

The jirga headed by Federal Minister for Haj and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Yousuf was attended by elders of both the families including Sardar Raja Wali Jan and Sardar Aurangzeb.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Yousuf appreciated both the families to bury the hatchet. “We should hold such jirga to bringing enmities to an end.

And I also appreciate role of local community in this regard,” said Yousuf. The local people said that several people have been killed in the useless fight between the two communities.

