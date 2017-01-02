The country has been facing an acute shortage of gas shortage for a long time. This is because of the sudden increase in CNG stations across the country. This has resulted in low gas pressure in the residential areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad. It is quite strange that despite of unavailability of gas pressure in households, domestic consumers are still billed hefty amounts

It is time the government did something to take the people of twin cities out of their miseries. CNG stations should be allocated a time period to run their businesses so that gas pressure in residential areas is not affected. Leakages should be inspected and be fixed at the earliest.

Abdul Majid Maqsood

Islamabad

