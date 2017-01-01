ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has expressed his no confidence and serious displeasure over performance of civic bodies of the federal capital with regard to cleanliness system, beautification of city, encroachment in markets and provision of basic facilities to residents of Islamabad.

The Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Sheikh Ansar Aziz has received a letter from the Prime Minister's Office which shows serious concerns over performance of the civic body. "I am directed to convey Prime Minister's serious displeasure and concerns over the unsatisfactory state of affairs regarding municipal and allied services provided by the CDA," the letter received through Principal Staff Officer of the Prime Minister said.

However, it may be pointed out here that most of services mentioned in the office like sanitation, environment, public parks and encroachment have been devolved to the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI).

The contents of letter, the copy of which is available to this correspondent, reflect that Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is keenly interested in upkeeping and beautification of the federal capital and he has been minutely observing performance of those at helm of affairs of Islamabad.

The prime minister's letter mentioned eight areas where the performance of concerned directorates has been very poor and unsatisfactory. The prime minister has expressed his displeasure particularly in following areas:

a. Inadequate and inefficient system of sanitation, including garbage collection and disposal.

b. The existing sorry state of footpaths and roads, particularly in smaller streets within the sectors.

c. Lack of cleanliness along the streams flowing through the city and water pollution.

d. Broken and worn down state of public parks, particularly in outer sectors and suburbs of the city.

e. Mushroom encroachments in markets and along roads, causing disorderly traffic and hindrance in smooth flow of vehicular and pedestrian traffic.

f. Street lighting system, particularly along smaller roads within sectors and streets.

g. Invisibility of any horticultural activity on a reasonable scale in the city.

h. Incomplete and at times misleading, road signage system

The letter says the prime minister has further directed that CDA should take immediate measures to bring about improvement in all facets of its working and service delivery, particular emphasis on the above mentioned areas. The CDA should, after intricate analysis of what needs to be done and how, prepare detailed action plans along exact timelines," the letter said.

The prime minister has directed the authority to give him a presentation regarding these plans immediately after January 05.

