ISPR counts gains during 2016

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) released a statement on Saturday detailing numerous measures taken in the year 2016 to enhance the security and safety of the people and make the country’s defence impregnable.

At the advent of year 2017, DG Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor in a tweet said: “Journey 2016 … Towards a secure and peaceful Pakistan Pakistanis Zindabad.”

Sharing details of the achievements made during 2016, he said the defence of the country was made impregnable.

Pakistan successfully test-fired its enhanced version of Babur cruise missile and indigenously produced Ra’ad missile.

He said arrangements were made for actualization and security of (fate changer) China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), including construction of 870 kilometers road network and raising of Special Security Division.

The Pakistan Navy conducted successful test-firing of shore-based anti-ship missile in the north Arabian Sea from Sword Class Frigate PNS Aslat.

The Pakistan Navy proved its vigilance and operational preparedness by detecting and blocking an Indian submarine from entering the Pakistani waters at south of the Pakistani Coast.

“Task Force 88 for CPEC maritime security was raised and Pakistan Air Force targeted terrorist hideouts in support of operation Zarb-e-Azb.”

Earth-breaking of Center of Excellence was made to enhance the PAF’s capability and to undertake complex, demanding future challenges and counter-terrorists operations.

The PAF’s C-130 airship won best AC trophy at the Royal International Tattoo show in the UK among 50 nations while defence collaboration with Nigeria was undertaken for provision of trainer jets (Mushhak).

As for the ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LOC) and Working Boundary during 2016, India resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling 379 times.

In response to the violations, the Pakistani troops responded to the Indians in an effective manner, killing their 40 soldiers.

Due to Indian firing and shelling along the LoC and Working Boundary, 46 Pakistani civilians embraced Shahadat.

The Military Courts, established after the terror attack at the Army Public School Peshawar in Dec 2014, disposed of a number of cases of terrorists whereby 161 hardcore terrorists were handed down death penalty while 131 others were awarded imprisonment.

Till date 12 executions have been carried out.

He said during Operation Zarb-e-Azb, 3,500 terrorists were killed and 2,108 injured.

The number of those who embraced Shahadat in the defense of the country during the operation was 583.

He said 992 terror hideouts as well as 7,599 factories for making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and Ammo were destroyed.

During the operation, 18,087 weapons of different caliber were recovered while 253 tons of explosive material was also destroyed.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) carried out a total of 25,620 intelligence based and combing operations with the breakup of 11,735 in Punjab, 294 in Balochistan, 646 in Sindh, 4007 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Fata and 465 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

About the socio-uplift program in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa/Fata, he said a total of 567 projects meant to engage the general public in economic activities had been initiated.

Gen Ghafoor said around 930km roads had been built and 54km transmission line laid.

In addition, he said two sports stadiums had also been constructed in remote parts of the country.

The Pakistan Rangers conducted 1,992 operations in Karachi and arrested 2,847 criminals, 350 terrorists and 446 target killers.

Due to this hard work, the cases of target killing have reduced by 91 percent and terror acts by 72 percent.

Major General Asif Ghafoor said 71 percent Temporarily Displaced Persons (TDPs) in North Waziristan Agency displaced due to Operation Zarb-e-Azb had repatriated while 68 percent TPDs and 91 percent others of South Waziristan and Khyber Agency respectively had returned to their native areas.

