PESHAWAR: Noted educationist and former vice-chancellor of the University of Peshawar, Dr Abdul Mateen, died on Friday after a protracted illness. He was 82. His funeral will be offered today (Saturday) at 2pm in his native village Asota Sharif, Rajar area near Karnal Sher Khan town in Swabi district.

He left behind a widow and three sons. His wife is a retired professor of Home Economics College Peshawar. He was father of Dr Salim Jamil, Dr Altaf Jamil and Dr Gohar Jamil. The deceased was the younger brother of Dr Dure Kamil, and uncle of Prof Abid Jameel, and Prof Shahid Jameel of Khyber Teaching Hospital Peshawar.

0



0







Dr Mateen passes away was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 31, 2016 and was last updated on December 31, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175701-Dr-Mateen-passes-away/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Dr Mateen passes away" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175701-Dr-Mateen-passes-away.