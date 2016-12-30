Visits Pak-Jordan exercise Fajr-ul-Sharq 1

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the Bahadur Ranges near Attock on Thursday and witnessed the Pak-Jordan joint exercise “Fajr-ul-Sharq 1”.

Gen Bajwa said that war trends and nature have changed and Pakistan’s successes have become an example. According to the ISPR, it was a two-week-long joint counter terrorism training event to share experience of both the armies.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS congratulated the participants on successful conduct of the exercise and appreciated high standards of professional competence displayed by the troops.

He said that conduct of such joint exercises helps improving professional expertise in conducting the CT operations. The COAS said that nature and character of war have changed where direct conflict has gone an un-preferred choice.

While the Pakistan armed forces are fully trained and ready for response to full spectrum threat, our achievements in counter terrorism operations are being taken as successful case studies. Pakistan has successfully defeated terrorism and is now in the consolidation phase. Such engagements are source of mutual sharing, learning and benefit.

He thanked the Jordanian Army and the contingent for their participation in this first special forces collaboration and expressed his desire to continue this engagement. Later, the COAS interacted with the participants. Earlier, on arrival at the training area, the COAS was received by Lt Gen Nazir Ahmed Butt, Commander Peshawar Corps, and Lt Gen Hidayatur Rehman, IGT&E. GOC Special Services Group was also present at the occasion.

0



0







Pak success an example as war trends change: Gen Bajwa was posted in Top Story of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175551-Pak-success-an-example-as-war-trends-change-Gen-Bajwa/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Pak success an example as war trends change: Gen Bajwa" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175551-Pak-success-an-example-as-war-trends-change-Gen-Bajwa.