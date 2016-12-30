Still committed to Charter of Democracy, says Nawaz

Those trying to abandon charter are ‘incurable’

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said he was still committed to the Charter of Democracy (CoD) and termed those who were trying to abandon the charter as 'incurable'.

"Being a signatory to the Charter of Democracy, I’m still firm on it. However, if someone pursues the policy of denial, then there is no remedy for them," he said during the 53rd budget session of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council here.

Federal ministers Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Barjees Tahir, Khurram Dastagir, Senator Pervaiz Rasheed and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) for Political Affairs Syed Asif Saeed Kirmani were present on the occasion besides the AJK leadership, including Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and President Masood Khan.

The CoD was signed in May 2006 by Nawaz Sharif and the-then PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto for restoration and strengthening of democracy. Nawaz said tolerance and mutual understanding was the basis of democracy, which his party was following in letter and spirit.

He said the PML-N believed in running the government in close understanding with other political parties, adding that governments in Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan were examples in this regard.

He said the PML-N-led government respected the mandate of other political parties. He said the PML-N received an overwhelming mandate in the AJK and urged the AJK Legislative Assembly members to come up to the expectations of their voters.

He said the government was still committed to its mission of national development and would fulfill its commitment with the nation of ending power loadshedding by 2018. He said the AJK had immense potential for setting up hydroelectric plants due to availability of abundant water. He invited the locals to invest in power projects and assured them of support by the federal government.

Nawaz said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was an exemplary project that would bring a positive outcome for Pakistan in diverse sectors.

Nawaz said the PML-N was pursuing the policy of reconciliation in greater interest of the country and this policy was also visible in Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

He said a network of motorways and roads was being spread in the country, which will be extended to Azad Kashmir as well.

He termed the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) an exemplary project of development and prosperity that would greatly benefit the entire country and the region in diverse sectors. He reminded that tolerance and mutual understanding was the basis of democracy, which his party is following in letter and spirit completely.

Nawaz administered oath to two new members of the Azad Kashmir Legislative Council. They are Abdul Khaliq Wasi and Chaudhry Muhammad Siddiq. Fateha was also offered for the martyrs of Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Later, he inspected the bullet-riddled civilian bus in which nine passengers were killed when it came under a heavy fire from the Indian forces on November 23. The Indian Army targeted the civilian bus in Neelam Valley near Dhudial. The unprovoked attack also injured nine passengers. He also met the injured driver of the bus.

