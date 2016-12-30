ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif wrote a letter to Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and wished her speedy recovery following her kidney transplant surgery earlier this month. According to Indian media, the letter is being referred to as a goodwill gesture. The prime minister also expressed wish for talks between the two countries to resolve bilateral issues. Swaraj, who is also a diabetic since 20 years, went through a kidney transplant on Dec 10 and later discharge. She was admitted at a hospital in New Delhi on Nov 7 due to kidney failure and also underwent dialysis.

