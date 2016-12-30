ISLAMABAD: Left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar, who is part of Pakistan’s 17-member squad on the Australian tour, could make his debut in the third Test, starting in Sydney from January 3.

The 18-year-old left arm spinner has 68 wickets in 17 first class games.

As the second Test is heading for a draw due to the placid pitch and the bad weather, Pakistan management is considering going into Sydney Test with horses for courses policy.

Sydney has always been a favourite hunting ground for spinners. Pakistan might go with two spinners and two fast bowlers in an effort to bowl out the home side twice.

Australia are leading the three-match series 1-0.

“We are considering the option of including Asghar in the playing line up for the final Test,” a source with the team confirmed. “However, all depends on the condition of the pitch at SCG. If it looks like the same old Sydney wicket, we will have no hesitation in playing two spinners,” he added.

“In all probabilities the second Test at Melbourne is heading for a draw. Pakistan have not won a Test in Australia for 21 years. With pacers failing to impress against the Australian batsmen, we can go for two spinners,” he said.

He said Asghar had been bowling in the nets for almost two weeks now and looked in good rhythm. “Pakistan have no option but to go all out for victory in the last Test,” he added.

