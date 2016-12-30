Three murder accused arrested

LAHORE

As a result of the efforts made by Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab, three accused of murdering a brother of an overseas Pakistani have been arrested.

OPC Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti said that an overseas Pakistani, Muhammad Shoaib, living in Saudi Arabia, lodged a complaint that his brother Waqas Ali had been abducted by his cousin Mujeeb and his friends.

On the initiative of OPC, investigation of the case was transferred to CIA, which arrested three persons, Majeeb, Usman Arif and Shahbaz Ahmed. During investigation, they confessed that they had killed Waqas Ali, one and a half years ago and buried the body in a house at Rajgarh.

Crackdown: Sadar Division Investigation police launched a crackdown against criminals during the current month and arrested members of several criminal gangs. Police claimed to have recovered three cars, saving certificates, 40 cell phones, 12 bikes and other goods from the possession of the arrested criminals.

Traffic plan: City Traffic Police Lahore has issued a traffic plan for the New Year Night.

According to the traffic plan, three SPs, 11 DSPs, 97 Inspectors, 290 Patrolling officers and 2900 traffic wardens will perform duty to mange traffic flow. DIG Traffic Lahore Syed Ahmad Mobeen said that City Traffic Police had made a comprehensive traffic plan for the night. Traffic wardens will not only stop citizens from any violation but also keep an eye on suspects implementing the National Action Plan. All SPs, DSPs and circle officers will give briefing to all traffic wardens about duty on their points. Holidays of all officers have been cancelled and traffic wardens will be deployed in two shifts. One wheeling and hooting on roads will not be tolerated at all. Special traffic squads will be deputed for crackdown against one wheeling.

children's rights: The Punjab government was urged to ensure the protection of children’s rights, especially their right to protection from all form of abuse and exploitation through development and adoption of comprehensive child protection policy, devising a plan of action to prevent children from violence, abuse and exploitation.

The views were expressed by civil society activists during a consultation to share an implementation report of Millennium Development Goals and to call for devising efficient mechanisms to meet the new targets set under Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 in Lahore today. They demanded the government to implement international obligations under the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Child (UNCRC) and newly adopted global development agenda Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

India flayed: Pakistan Tehree-i-Insaaf Punjab Secretary Information Sumsam Bokhari has slammed Indian Prime Minister Modi for pushing the region of South Asia into tension.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Sumsam Bokhari said the Indian PM was going towards water aggression while deciding to block Pakistan’s water. This, he said, would turn Pakistan’s cultivated land into barren lands. He also said that Pakistani rulers should press the global community through an effective diplomatic strategy to bar India from depriving Pakistan of its water share.

0



0







Three murder accused arrested was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 30, 2016 and was last updated on December 30, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175462-Three-murder-accused-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Three murder accused arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175462-Three-murder-accused-arrested.