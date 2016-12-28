ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has said Benazir Bhutto was a stateswoman and a visionary leader.

She had achieved a unique status in Pakistani politics due to her extraordinary intelligence, tireless efforts and bold style of politics. Paying homage to the former twice elected prime minister on her 9th death anniversary, he said she had the courage to challenge the worst dictatorship of the times.

Pakistani leaders remembered her as a leader who gave voice to the downtrodden and worked for the national unity, he added. He recalled the day of her assassination as a ‘sad chapter in country’s political history’. He said she strongly believed in reconciliation and forbearance.

He called upon all the political forces to rise above party lines to work for the democracy and prosperity of the country. May Allah rest the soul of Benazir in eternal peace (Ameen), speaker prayed.

