Chikungunya patients in Malir were in a worrisome state on Tuesday as the outdoor patient departments (OPDs) of government hospitals were closed due to a public holiday on account of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary announced by the Sindh government.

The mosquito-borne disease similar to dengue and Zika has been wreaking havoc on Karachi for the past fortnight or so. In the wake of the disease outbreak, an emergency was imposed at all government hospitals, but the government still announced a public holiday.

The Sindh Government Hospital Saudabad was also closed on account of Benazir Bhutto’s death anniversary. The OPDs and laboratories were locked shut, while doctors, the paramedical staff and laboratory technicians were also absent because of the holiday.

Patients arriving at the hospital from far-flung areas had to suffer because of the situation. A large number of patients gathered in the emergency section, where a few doctors were present. The patients were also unable to get their blood tested because the laboratory was closed.

A day earlier another case of chikungunya was confirmed by the National Institute of Health in Islamabad, bringing the total number of diagnosed cases to four this month in the city.

The total number of suspected chikungunya viral disease cases stands at 371. The disease is mainly affecting parts of Malir.

