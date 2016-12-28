KARACHI: All the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) will remain open and observe extended working hours on Friday and Saturday for collection of duties and taxes, a notification issued by the FBR said on Tuesday. The MCCs will remain open for extended hours till 08:00pm on Friday, December 30 and till 10:00pm on Saturday, December 31, it added. The FBR has requested the chief collectors of Customs to establish liaison with the SBP, NBP and scheduled commercial banks in their jurisdictions to ensure transfer of tax collection by these branches before or on December 31, 2016 to the respective offices of the SBP on the same date. Last week, similar instructions have been issued for the Inland Revenue offices regarding collection of duty and taxes on the last two days of December 2016.

