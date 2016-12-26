LAHORE: Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated USAID and National Disaster Management Authority on conducting the fifth phase of Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) in Pakistan for improving quality and standards of emergency services in the country.

He expressed these views during his visit to the Emergency Services Academy on Sunday and monitored the participants undergoing the fifth phase of PEER. PEER was launched in Pakistan in 2006. The phase II of PEER was launched in 2007.

