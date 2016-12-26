Islamabad

State Minister for Information Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday said the way Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was making Pakistan prosperous, peaceful and economically developed it was a representation of Quaid’s Pakistan.

Speaking at a cake cutting ceremony here in connection with celebrations of birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Muhammad Nawaz Sharif she said the Prime Minister was determined to make Pakistan a developed country.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was working for progress and prosperity of Pakistan according to the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

We were celebrating birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam during week long events which will conclude today at a mega event she added.

The minister said the celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam’s birth anniversary were open for public, adding overseas Pakistanis should also participate in the celebrations by sending pictures and videos through social media.

As many as 25,000 students of schools, colleges and universities and children took part in the events in connection with the birth anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam, she informed.

She said today we also greet our Christian community on the occasion of Christmas. She said Christian community has an important role in the development and progress of the country especially in fields of health and education. Christian community has served the country well, she added. The minister said the government is working to promote interfaith harmony.

She also greeted Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on his birthday. She prayed Allah to give further strength to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif so he could continue working for progress of Pakistan.

As a nation we will jointly undertake journey of progress and prosperity of our country, she said.

