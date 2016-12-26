LAHORE

Quaid-e-Azam was in favour of presidential form of government and he learned principles of life from Islam, said speakers here on Sunday. Accountability process in Pakistan can be initiated any time by public pressure. There is no need of crowd for change rather it can be brought by only one person.

These thoughts were shared by speakers during Quaid-e-Azam Day programme at Tech Society Club on Sunday.

Analyst and columnist Haroon-ur-Rashid, Manzoor Shaikh, Dr Muhammad Sadiq and Jameel Gishkori also spoke.

Haroon-ur-Rashid said the nations who don’t learn cannot progress. Progressive nations don’t indulge or remain engaged in the past rather they focus on the present and the future. Life progresses on the basis of awareness.

Speaking on the traits of Quaid’s personality Haroon-ur-Rashid said he had strong faith on Almighty Allah and never impressed from personalities. Quaid-e-Azam was against sectarianism. The personalities who have good tolerance level and have the ability to work as a team progress in life.

