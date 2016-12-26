LAHORE

A nine-year-old boy died after falling into an open manhole near Rehman Garden on Sunday.

The boy was identified as Mubashar.

Meanwhile, a 60-year-old man, yet to be identified, was killed by a speeding car in the Naseerabad area on Sunday.

He was crossing a road when a recklessly-driven car hit and injured him. The car driver sped away while the victim was removed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police have shifted the body to morgue.

Two robbers held: Islampura police claimed to have arrested two robbers and recovered 12 bikes from their possession. Two pistols and bullets were also seized from the accused, identified as Waqas and Usman.

passengers injured: At least 10 people suffered injuries when a speeding van dashed into the wall of a local bank near Manga Mandi Bypass on Sunday. Rescuers pulled the injured out of the vehicle and shifted them to hospital where their condition was stated to be stable.

Christmas security: At least 6,000 officials performed duty with regard to Christmas on Sunday. The police officials were deployed at churches. The visitors were allowed entry into churches after being frisked. Officials of Dolphin and Elite set up pickets at important points and conducted snap checking.

Rescue training: Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer has congratulated USAID and National Disaster Management Authority on conducting the fifth phase of Programme for Enhancement of Emergency Response (PEER) in Pakistan for improving quality and standards of emergency services in the country. He expressed these views during his visit to the Emergency Services Academy on Sunday and monitored the participants undergoing the fifth phase of PEER. PEER was launched in Pakistan in 2006. The phase II of PEER was launched in 2007 to 2009, phase III in 2009 to 2014 and phase IV in 2015. Under the umbrella of PEER programmes, the courses, including Medical First Responder (MFR), Collapsed Structure Search and Rescue (CSSR), Training for Instructors (TFI), and others have been conducted in Punjab Emergency Services. The implementing partners for PEER in Pakistan are currently Punjab Emergency Service, ADPC, NSET, USAID, ARC, NDMA, Ministry of Health, Health Services Academy, Pakistan Army and others.

0



0







Boy falls into manhole to death was posted in Lahore of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 26, 2016 and was last updated on December 26, 2016. This news story is related to Print/174395-Boy-falls-into-manhole-to-death/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Boy falls into manhole to death" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/174395-Boy-falls-into-manhole-to-death.