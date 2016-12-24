Briefs

Woman commits suicide in Swat

By our correspondent

MINGORA: A woman allegedly committed a suicide over domestic issue in Khwazakhela tehsil in Swat district on Friday, official sources said.They said that Zeenat Bibi ended her life by taking poisonous pills in Shalpin area in Khwazakhela.The body was taken to the hospital for autopsy and later handed over to the family members for burial.The police registered the case and started investigation.

SEPA seals sugar mill

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The Sindh Environmental Protection Agency has sealed the Mirpurkhas Sugar Mill. Naeem Mughul, director-general of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency, said that they had served many notices on the administration of the Mirpurkhas Sugar Mill to ensure protection of the environment, but the mill owners did not pay any attention to the notices. He said that the indifferent attitude of the administration of the mill left SEPA with no other choice but to seal the mill. The director-general of SEPA said that the mill did not have a wastewater treatment plant.

Winter vacation in Punjab schools from today

By our correspondent

LAHORE: Annual winter vacation will start in schools across Punjab on Saturday (today). As per schedule the winter break will continue till December 31, 2016. Every year the government notifies, summer and winter vacation for public and private schools but the private schools do not follow the government instructions. And this will happen this year again as many private schools have already scheduled examination during this period. Since Sunday falls on Jan 1, 2017, the schools will reopen on Jan 2, 2017 (Monday). Meanwhile, various public and private universities have also announced their schedule for winter break.

Protest rallies against air strikes on Aleppo

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: The JUI-F here and in Khairpur and other cities across the province took out protest rallies against the attacks on Halab (Aleppo). Participants of the rallies demanded that the attacks on Aleppo be brought to an immediate halt. They criticized the United Nations for what they called double standards of the world body. The protesters said that innocent children were being targeted, but the UN had not taken any notice of the atrocities. They demanded of the United Nations to get the air strikes on Halab stopped immediately.

Tanker catches fire near Rohri

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A tanker was totally destroyed when it caught fire near Rohri. The driver of the tanker managed to escape injuries by jumping off the tanker. The fire also engulfed three motorcycles that happened to be on the road when the truck caught fire. The riders of those motorcycles received burn injuries when they attempted to rescue their motorcycles from being burnt. They were taken to a private hospital.

DG ISI calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here on Friday at the PM House. This was the first such meeting since the appointment of the ISI chief earlier this month.

Five killed as 12 cars collide

due to dense fog in Sahiwal

SAHIWAL: Five persons were killed while 15 others injured after 12 cars collided due to dense fog in Sahiwal area. Heavy spell of dense fog continued to disrupt vehicular traffic in different areas of Punjab on Friday. Twelve cars collided on the GT Road in Sahiwal leaving five persons dead and 15 others injured. The police and rescue teams reached the area and shifted bodies and injured to District Headquarters Hospital. Meanwhile one track of the road was closed due to the rescue operation. The police said that three deceased belonged to Checha Watani while two deceased belonged to Sahiwal.

DG ISI calls on PM

ISLAMABAD: Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif here Friday at the PM House. This was the first such meeting since the appointment of the ISI chief earlier this month.

Four die as CNG cylinder explodesin Sukkur accident

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A coach caught fire when it collided head on with a truck near Shikarpur, killing three passengers and the driver of the coach. Twenty other passengers sustained burn injuries. The coach was bound for Karachi. Rescuers said that when the truck and the coach collided, the CNG cylinder of the truck exploded, and the fire also engulfed the coach whose passengers, except the four victims, barely managed to scramble out of it.

COAS visits ISPR, lauds its role

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) and interacted with officers and staffers. Outgoing Director General (ISPR) Lt Gen Asim Saleem Bajwa briefed the COAS about the role and functions of the ISPR. The COAS appreciated the role of the ISPR as an institution. Chief of General Staff Lt Gen Bilal Akbar, Vice Chief of General Staff Maj Gen Azhar Saleh and ISPR Director General-designate Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor were also present on the occasion.

