PESHAWAR: Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said on Friday ensuring proper nourishment, care, education and training of special children is the collective responsibility of the society.

According to an official handout, he stated this while addressing as a chief guest at the ceremony held as part of the international day of physically challenged persons at “Umeed Special Education School” which works under the aegis of Pak Army in Peshawar.

Brigadier Muhammad Ali, Lt-Col Bilal, principal and teachers of the institution and parents of the students were also present on this occasion. The governor appreciated the quality of the teaching, training and caring facilities at the school. He lauded the role the Pak Army was playing in this regard.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra said, “We can make special children productive citizens of the state by providing them proper educational and training facilities.” The governor went round various sections of the school. He witnessed tableaus presented by the students.

Iqbal Zafar Jhagra announced a grant of Rs one million for the school and Rs5000 for each teacher of the institution. Earlier, Lt. Col Bilal briefed the governor about working of the school as well as salient features of an under-construction block.

