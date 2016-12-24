PESHAWAR: Mohmand Rifles of the Frontier Corps KP arranged a study tour to Peshawar and Warsak for students of different schools and colleges of Mohmand Agency.

The tour was aimed at familiarizing the tribal students with modern educational trends and inculcating in them healthy activities, said an official statement. More than 45 tribal students and teachers visited Peshawar and Warsak. During the visit to Peshawar, they went to different parts of historic Balahisar fort. They took a keen interest in museum set up inside the fort.

The next destination was Frontier Scouts Cadet College in Warsak.The tribal students admired the role of Frontier Corps in bringing peace and stability in the region. They termed the study tour a hallmark in their career progression and appreciated the arrangements made by the Frontier Corps.

