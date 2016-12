SUKKUR: The Additional Session Judge of Sujawal, Ghulam Yaseen Kolachi, on Thursday awarded a man, Ameen, 25 years imprisonment.

The convict had allegedly sexually assaulted his two daughters in 2014. Abdul Ghafoor, son of the convict, had had the case registered against his father.

