The government of Gilgit-Baltistan is doing great for women’s education in the region. Until 1947, GB used to have only one middle school. Currently, the number of education institutions in GB has gone up. There are hundreds of schools in GB, but these education institutions are not properly furnished and suffer from the shortage of staff. Schools have a dearth of trained teachers. Frequent absenteeism is also common in schools. On the other hand, the schools where the availability of trained staff is no problem are in shabby conditions.

The government is requested to pay special attention to the problems of these institutions.

Shakir H Shamim

Skardu

