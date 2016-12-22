Federal secretaries reshuffled

Monitoring Desk

ISLAMABAD: The prime minister has approved transfers and posting in the federal bureaucracy. According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, Special Secretary Interior Shuaib Siddiqui has been appointed as Secretary of the National Security Division while Secretary Aviation Irfan Ilahi has been given additional charge of the PIA chairman office. Iftikhar Hussain Babar has been posted as Secretary Federal Ombudsman vice Pir Bakhsh Jamali who has been made Secretary Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan. Secretary Communication Khalid Masood has been posted as Secretary Religious Affairs while NHA chairman Shahid Tarrar has been given additional charge as Secretary Communication. Suhail Amir has been posted as Secretary Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Division vice Khizar Hayat who has been made MD PPRA. Amir Hasan has been made Lok Virsa Secretary.

Suspect wanted in SHO’s murder killed

By our correspondent

SUKKUR: A suspect wanted in the killing of an SHO, Syed Subhan Shah, was killed in an alleged encounter. Police sources said that an encounter between police and alleged criminals took place in the Katcha area of Sukkur, and that in the exchange of fire, a suspect wanted in the killing of Sub-Inspector Syed Subhan Ali Shah was killed. Accident: Two children, Ameeta, 10, and Samina, 8, died in an accident in Mithi.

Terrorism charges removed in Fahad Malik murder case

ISLAMABAD: The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has ordered removal of terrorism sections from case registered against the accused involved in Fahad Malik murder case. The accused in the murder of Fahad Malik, Raja Arshad and Nauman Khokar had appealed the ATC to remove the terrorism sections in the charges being framed against them. The court approved the request and transferred the case to be heard by the session court. Both accused Nauman Khokhar and Raja Arshad will appear before the District and Sessions Court West for their next hearing.

Briefs

Call to declare college building national heritage

By our correspondent

MINGORA: The Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) on Wednesday urged the provincial government to preserve and declare the building of the Jehanzeb College a national heritage.Deputy provincial secretary of PkMAP and tehsil councillor from Saidu Sharif Dr Khalid Mehmood said that the government had decided to demolish the historic building of the college. He said preservation of such a historic building was a shared responsibility and demand of the local people. "It's a historic and cultural asset and we would not allow its demolishment," he added.He also asked the elected representatives to play a role in saving the

historic building and declaring it a national heritage.

Woman commits suicide in Nowshera

By our correspondent

NOWSHERA: A woman allegedly committed suicide for unknown reasons by hanging herself with a rope in Esori Payan in Akora Khattak on Wednesday, family sources said. The police, after being informed by the locals reached Esori Payan and shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Nowshera for autopsy. Earlier, Nazia Bibi had reported to the police that her daughter hanged herself after an exchange of harsh words.

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of UAE Essa Abdulla Albasha Ali Noaimi Wednesday called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Zubair Mahmood Hayat at Joint Staff Headquarters Rawalpindi. Both the dignitaries reaffirmed the commitment to forge deeper defence and security ties between the two brotherly countries.

