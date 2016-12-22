ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Adilala Jail authorities to produce record pertaining to the sentence of former Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi who is behind bars for the last over two years for his alleged involvement in Hajj scam.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal and Justice Dost Muhammad heard the appeal of former federal minister filed against the verdict of Islamabad High Court.

The court issued notices to Federal Investigation Agency and the Adiala Jail officials and directed the jail authorities to produce prison record of Hamid Saeed Kazmi. Appearing on notice, Latif Khosa, counsel for Hamid Saeed Kazmi submitted that his client has already undergone half of his sentence. The learned counsel informed the court that the trial court had awarded him six years prison in Hajj scam.

He contended that Kazmi a pious man has been in the Adiala Jail for the last three years and eight months. Latif Khosa informed the court that the sentences of the co-accused in the Hajj scam including Raja Aftab and Rao Shakeel have been suspended. The counsel further told the court that the allegations against his client were not of embezzlement but misuse of authority.

Meanwhile, the court after hearing the arguments, adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period after issuing notices to FIA and Adiala Jail authorities. Special judge central had sentenced the former federal minister 12 years prison term in Hajj corruption case.

On July, 3, 2016, the Islamabad High Court had rejected the bail plea of former minister of religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi who was convicted by a court in Hajj corruption case. Kazmi had challenged the court verdict in Islamabad High Court (IHC) and pleaded for his release bail before Eid-ul-Fitr. Kazmi’s counsel Javed Iqbal has said the court decision will be challenged in the Supreme Court.

The former minister in his appeal had contended that hiring buildings for the pilgrims’ stay during Hajj was not his responsibility, neither he had appointed Rao Shakeel as Director General (DG) Hajj.

He pleaded the court to declare the special judge’s sentence as null and void. The Hajj corruption scandal rocked the country between 2010 and 2012, and led to the ouster of Hamid Saeed Kazmi from the federal cabinet.

The Hajj scandal surfaced after the Supreme Court had taken suo moto notice of the plight of the Hajj pilgrims in year 2010.

Special Court Central Judge Malik Nazir Ahmad, handed 40 years jail term to Director General (DG) Hajj Rao Shakeel. Former additional secretary for Ministry for Religious Affairs Aftab Ahamad was also awarded to 16 years sentence.

0



0







Kazmi moves SC against punishment awarded by IHC was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173672-Kazmi-moves-SC-against-punishment-awarded-by-IHC/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kazmi moves SC against punishment awarded by IHC" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173672-Kazmi-moves-SC-against-punishment-awarded-by-IHC.