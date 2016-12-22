Haq Nawaz Jhangvi’s son managed to win some Shia votes

A prominent Shia resident of Jhang says time will prove whether his de-radicalisation is genuine or on political grounds; Masroor Jhangvi did not run a sectarian campaign

JHANG: Masroor Nawaz Jhangvi, whose father Haq Nawaz Jhangvi was one of Pakistan’s most infamous sectarian figures, said he has become more moderate and distanced himself from his previous anti-Shia rhetoric after winning a regional assembly seat.

Jhangvi’s December election to the Punjab Assembly caused a stir in Pakistan due to fears his political ascent would increase sectarian divides in Jhang. The 29-year-old is on a domestic list of people with suspected ties to militant groups.

“Responsibility has fallen on my shoulders, now I am representative of all the people of Jhang,” Jhangvi told Reuters in an interview last week during an hours-long tour of his home town. “I consider everybody to be human, and I want peace in Jhang and in Punjab,” Jhangvi added, when asked how he felt about Shias.

Banned sectarian organisation Ahle Sunnat Wal Jamaat, strongly backed Jhangvi during the election but he denies being a member of the group. In the Punjab Assembly, Jhangvi has joined the far right religious party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam -- Fazal (JUI-F).

Jhangvi distanced himself from anti-Shia video clips by saying they were several years old. But when asked if he regretted making inflammatory comments about Shias in the past, Jhangvi smiled and said “no comment”.

One prominent Shia resident in Jhang said Jhangvi did not run a sectarian campaign and has portrayed himself as a de-radicalised figure, even managing to win some Shia votes in the Dec 1 election.

“Time will prove whether it’s genuine de-radicalisation and a departure from the past or whether it’s based on political expediency,” add the resident who did not wish to be identified.

Amid the rubbish-strewn streets of Jhang, Jhangvi is mobbed by residents wanting to shake his hand, or take a selfie with him. He has promised them freshly paved roads and badly needed sewage pipes. “People of Jhang have been ignored for too long,” Jhangvi said during a visit to a Christian area of the town.

Jhang said the police had been “harassing” him since his electoral victory and a senior police officer from the town ended the interview with a demanded that a Reuters reporter stop talking to Jhangvi and leave town.

