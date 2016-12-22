ADEN: A drone strike, likely carried out by US forces, has killed three suspected al-Qaeda members in southern Yemen, local security sources said on Wednesday.

The strike on Tuesday night targeted a vehicle in Shabwa province and incinerated the bodies of the three suspected jihadists, one of the sources said.

Washington is the only government to operate drones over Yemen, but the United States only sporadically releases statements on its long-running bombing campaign against the country’s powerful al-Qaeda branch.

The United States considers al-Qaeda’s Yemen-based franchise, al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, to be its most dangerous.

AQAP and the Islamic State group have exploited a power vacuum created by the conflict between the government and Shiite Huthi rebels to expand their presence in Yemen, especially in the south and southeast.

0



0







Yemen drone strike ‘kills three Qaeda members’ was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 22, 2016 and was last updated on December 22, 2016. This news story is related to Print/173644-Yemen-drone-strike-kills-three-Qaeda-members/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Yemen drone strike ‘kills three Qaeda members’" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/173644-Yemen-drone-strike-kills-three-Qaeda-members.